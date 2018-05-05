Bota e futbollit solidarizohet me Alex Ferguson, i urojnë shërim të shpejtë




















Sir Alex Ferguson ka përfunduar në spital pas një gjakderdhje në tru, ku edhe është operuar, teksa ka marrë urime të shumta për shërim të shpejtë nga shumë njerëz dhe ekipe sportive.

Ferguson thuhet se ka pësuar gjakderdhje në tru, ku i është nënshtruar operacionit dhe momentalisht gjendet në kujdes intensiv.

Ky lajm ka shokuar gjithë botën e futbollit, të cilët i kanë dalë në mbrojtje duke e uruar për shërbim të shpejtë.

Nga rivalët e Manchester Cityt, tek skuadrat si Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, WBA, Celtic, Chelsea, faqja e ligës amerikane të basketbollit, NBA, por edhe ish-kapiteni i Unitedit, Micheal Carrick, e kanë uruar për shërim të shpejt. /albeu.com/
Tage: shërim shpejtë ferguson gjakderdhje është
