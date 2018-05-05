Bota e futbollit solidarizohet me Alex Ferguson, i urojnë shërim të shpejtë

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018
We’re sending our best wishes to @ManUtd and Sir Alex Ferguson!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 5, 2018
Hoping for a strong and speedy recovery 🙏
Everyone at the NBA would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MyAI9lhSAd— NBA UK (@NBAUK) May 5, 2018
"Be strong boss.”— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 5, 2018
Michael Carrick has responded to the news that Sir Alex Ferguson has had emergency surgery.https://t.co/rSTAIvCRyY pic.twitter.com/VXJlZ2dici
Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018
We are saddened to hear Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken ill. All at West Bromwich Albion wish one of the game's great champions a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/SatrzMCyOb— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 5, 2018
Everyone at #CelticFC wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/aRmZZyRPAq— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 5, 2018
This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2018
Our thoughts and best wishes are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family after his surgery earlier today. Everyone at UEFA wishes the former @ManUtd manager and UEFA Coaching Ambassador a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/Dl80hOOVG3— UEFA (@UEFA) May 5, 2018
Everyone at Sevilla FC wants to send their best wishes and strength to those close to Sir Alex Ferguson at such a difficult time. If there's anyone out there with the spirit to pull through it's Sir Alex. Fuerza!— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 5, 2018