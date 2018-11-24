Interi kalon në avantazh ndaj Frosinones (VIDEO)

Pëlqej
Interi ka kaluar në avantazh ndaj Frosinones në "Giuseppe Meazza".

Ai që ka shënuar është Keita Balde në minutën e 10'.

Ndeshja po zhvillohet dhe është minuta e 20'. /albeu.com/
Shtuar më 24/11/2018, ora 20:53
Tage: interi është frosinones avantazh keita
