Ish-ylli i Liverpool rrëfen historinë e trishtë të jetës

🇫🇷 Sakho: "I lost my father when I was 13. Soon I had to become a man. For me, it wasn't an option to play football, it was a must. Someone asked me if it was difficult to be PSG captain at 17, for me the hardest thing was to become captain of my family at 13."



Respect. ❤ pic.twitter.com/DdRaapcsDr