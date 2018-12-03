Kante lojtari i 11 në listën e Topit të Artë

N'Golo Kante është një futbollist shumë punëtor dhe një lojtar shumë i thjeshtë dhe modest.

Francezi është renditur në vendin e 11-të në listën e Topit të Artë.

27-vjeçari në verë fitoi Kupën e Botës me Francën në turneun që u zhvillua në Rusi. /albeu.com/
