"That was a big point for me to come here, because of the coach. I love his football, how he plays and how he manages a team. I was always an admirer of his so I’m happy to reunite with him." 🙌



'THAT' first @LFCTV interview: https://t.co/GwZ40U4y8u #XS23 pic.twitter.com/MyM1r7YRhJ