Këta janë 5 futbollistët më të shpejtë në Premier League


Manchester City fitoi titullin kampion të Premierligës duke e mposhtur Liverpoolin me një pikë dallim.

Gjatë këtij sezoni, futbollisti i Fulham Timothy Fosu-Mensah ka shënuar sprintin më të shpejtë.

Holandezi ka arritur që të vrapoj 35.32 km/h, i ndjekur nga Kyle Walker 35.27 km/h dhe Ruben Vinagre 35.20.

Në vendin e katërt është ylli i Cityt, Leroy Sane me 35.18 km/h dhe DeAndre Yedlin 35.17 km/h.
Shtuar më 22/05/2019, ora 18:49
