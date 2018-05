Most goals in a Champions League season (including qualifying):



1. Liverpool (17/18) - 46 goals in 14 games

2. Barcelona (99/00) - 45 in 16 games

3. Real Madrid (13/14) - 41 in 13 games

4. Manchester United (02/03) - 37 in 16 games

5. Real Madrid (16/17) - 36 in 13 games