Messi qëndroi, Barcelona mburret në rrjetet sociale
Lionel Messi bëri publik vendimin e tij. Përmes një interviste për “Goal.com” , argjentinasi deklaroi se ai ka vendosur të qëndrojë këtë sezon te Barcelona.

Ne po prisnim një deklarate zyrtare nga Barça, e cila ka ardhur në këtë orët e vona të mbrëmjes së sotme.

Klubi blaugran u mjaftua vetëm me disa fjalë të Messit në reagimin e tyre për qëndrimin e numrit 10-të. "Unë do të jap gjithçka. Dashuria ime për Barçën nuk do të ndryshojë kurrë".

style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
style="padding:16px;"> style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">
style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;">
style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;">
style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;">
style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;">
style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;">
style="padding: 19% 0;">
style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;">transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000">
style="padding-top: 8px;">
style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram
style="padding: 12.5% 0;">
style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;">
style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);">
style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;">
style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);">
style="margin-left: 8px;">
style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;">
style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">
style="margin-left: auto;">
style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">
style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);">
style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">💙❤️ @leomessi “I will give it my all. My love for @fcbarcelona will never change” “Voy a dar el máximo. Mi amor por el Barça no va a cambiar nunca" “Donaré el màxim. El meu amor pel Barça no canviarà mai”

style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on

Shtuar më 04/09/2020, ora 23:49
Tage: style f4f4f4 14px transform background-color
Shkruani komentin tuaj!
Të fundit nga kjo kategori
Pas golit në finalen e Championsit, ylli i Bayren kapet në momente intime me partneren (FOTO LAJM)
Messi dhe Suarez kapen së bashku, çfarë po bën dyshja e Barçës?
Pas takimit me Bartomeun, Jorge takohet me Messin, lojtari ka marrë vendimin final
Pa kullë, ky do të jetë stadiumi i ri i Tiranës
Pronarët e Man City blejnë klubin e 10 (FOTO LAJM)
 
Nuk do ta njihnit kurrë, si dukej "Hyrremi" para se të bëhej e famshme (FOTO LAJM)
Vrasës me pagesë, kush është 37 vjeçari që bashkë me babain vrau dhe varrosi motrën në Dajt
Bëri "namin" në Festivalin e Filmit, Georginën e paska veshur stilistja shqiptare (FOTO LAJM)
ZYRTARE/ Messi vendos përfundimisht për të ardhmen e tij
Tre viktima në pak orë në kryeqytet, 9 persona të arrestuar
Zbulohet skandali i Realit, Mashtroi me çmimin e Hazard, ja sa u ble realisht (FOTO LAJM)