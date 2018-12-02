Milan përmbys rezultatin ndaj Parma-s (VIDEO)





Milani ka arritur të kalojë në epërsi 2-1 në ndeshjen ndaj Parmës.

Golin e avantazhit e ka shwnuar Franck Kessie, i cili u tregua i saktë nga pika e penalltisë nw minutwn e 70'. /albeu.com/
Shtuar më 02/12/2018, ora 13:54
Tage: kessie franck
