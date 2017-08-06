Një pjesë e vogël e Interit të tripletës formohet në Francë
Pëlqej
Dy nga lojtarët e Interit të tripletës mund të luajnë sërish së bashku.

Sneijder mund të bashkohet me Balotellin tek Nice. Mendohet se nënshkrimi i holandezit për klubin e Ligue 1 që do të bëhet zyrtar në orët e ardhshme, përcjell Albeu.com.

Tifozët intersitë do të kenë mundësinë që të sijojnë përsëri disa momente nostalgjike të periudhës më të mirë në historinë e zikaltër. /albeu.com/
Shtuar më 06/08/2017, ora 15:46
