Një pjesë e vogël e Interit të tripletës formohet në Francë

Dy nga lojtarët e Interit të tripletës
mund të luajnë sërish së bashku.
Sneijder mund të bashkohet me Balotellin tek Nice. Mendohet se nënshkrimi i holandezit për klubin e Ligue 1 që do të bëhet zyrtar në orët e ardhshme, përcjell Albeu.com.
Tifozët
intersitë do të kenë mundësinë që të sijojnë përsëri disa momente nostalgjike të periudhës më të mirë në historinë e zikaltër. /albeu.com/
Shtuar më 06/08/2017,
ora 15:46
Warning
: include_once(/home/admin/web/albeu.com/public_html/a/incl/cache.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home/admin/web/albeu.com/public_html/vPanel/vmod_reklama/pergatit_cache.php
on line 2
Warning
: include_once(): Failed opening '/home/admin/web/albeu.com/public_html/a/incl/cache.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/pear:/usr/share/php') in /home/admin/web/albeu.com/public_html/vPanel/vmod_reklama/pergatit_cache.php
on line 2
Warning
: file(/home/admin/web/albeu.com/public_html/a/vPanel/tmp/reklame_lajme.txt): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home/admin/web/albeu.com/public_html/vPanel/vmod_reklama/pergatit_cache.php
on line 4
Warning
: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/admin/web/albeu.com/public_html/vPanel/vmod_reklama/pergatit_cache.php
on line 6