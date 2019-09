Vijon skandali: FIFA nuk lejoi votat e Egjiptit për të shpallur Salahun më të mirin

I don’t know untill when we’re not going to be one hand. Our representative of EGYPT 🇪🇬 in THE BEST - MEN’S PLAYER 2019 decided to put MOHAMED SALAH 3rd of his choices for our country that’s a shame when you find other countries choosing your star as their #1.https://twitter.com/MoSalah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoSalah https://t.co/7cSZkJljuA">pic.twitter.com/7cSZkJljuA