Wilder: Mezi pres të ndeshem sërish ndaj Fury
Thanks to the city of #LosAngeles @staplescenterla @showtimeboxing and all the fans around the world that supported this David vs Goliath fight. It was an amazing fight and I wanted nothing but greatness to come from this. The fight lived up to the hype more than ever. When you put the best against the best, exciting things happens. I take nothing away from this fight but we won this fight. To beat the champion you must dominate the champ and to me I was the more aggressive fighter and landed the more affective punches. You saw the best #fury but you did not get the best #Wilder and I still managed to get the job done. This event brought more pressure than I expected, I just wanted the best for Boxing Here in America and Boxing in General In which lead me to get overly anxious to knock his head off so I abandoned the game plan. Did the count start 3-4 sec too late or Was the count too long is the question many Are asking and debating about. The ref #JackReiss is an amazing ref in which I’ve had the pleasure to work with on several occasions and he did a great job and at the end of the day #Boxing wins the #Fans are the real winner and I can’t wait for #WilderFury2 To end the controversial talk around the world once and for all!! Love, Love, love to all my fans! Blessings and see you guys again soon -Champ #BombZquad #AndStill @staplescenterla @showtimeboxing @premierboxing

Deontay Wilder ka konfirmuar se e ka në plan të ndeshet sërish me Tyson Furyn pas barazimit kundërthënës në Los Angeles të Shteteve të Bashkuara të Amerikës.

“Gjyqtari Jack Reiss është një gjyqtar i mrekullueshëm, me të cilin e kam pasur rastin të punoj në disa raste dhe ka bërë punë të shkëlqyer. Dhe në fund të fundit, fiton boksi”.

“Tifozët janë fituesi i vërtetë dhe mezi pres duelin ‘Wilder-Fury 2’. Për t’u dhënë funt fjalëve kundërthënëse njëherë e përgjithmonë!”, ka shkruar 33-vjeçari në Instagram.

Pos raundit në të nëntë dhe të 12, britaniku bëri një punë të shkëlqyer duke iu shmangur goditjeve të fuqishme të amerikanit, ndërkohë që merrte vazhdimisht pikë.

Ashtu që performanca e Furyt i ka lënë përshtypje edhe kampionit në fuqi të WBC-së.

“Nuk mora asgjë nga ky meç, por ne e fituam këtë duel. Ju e patë Furyn më të mirë, por jo edhe Wilderin më të mirë, por megjithatë unë ia dola ta kryej punën”, ka theksuar boksieri nga Alabama.
Shtuar më 04/12/2018, ora 23:45
