Xherdan Shaqiri "letër" lamtumire tifozëve (FOTO LAJM)

I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the Stoke City supporters, my teammates and staff, for the opportunity to come to England and three wonderful years at the club. Although ultimately, last season ended in such sadness, I have no doubt the club will be back in the Premier League in the very near future. I’ll always have a place for Stoke in my heart. And now for LFC. I cannot wait for this new chapter in my career to get going; running out at Anfield, as part of the home team, will be a very, very special moment for me. I’m looking forward to my future as a Red. #XS23#YNWA🔴 @liverpoolfc

A post shared by XS (@shaqirixherdan) on Jul 14, 2018 at 2:19am PDT