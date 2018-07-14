Xherdan Shaqiri "letër" lamtumire tifozëve (FOTO LAJM)
Xherdan Shaqiri tashmë është zyrtarisht lojtarë i gjigantëve të Premier Leagues, Liverpool.

Më parë Shaqiri luante po në Angli por te skuadra e Stoke City, e cila këtë sezon ra nga kategoria e Premier Leagues dhe kji ishte edhe aryeja kryesore e largimit të Shaqirit.

Shaqiri qëndroi në Stoke City për tre vite duke bërë 84 paraqitje dhe ka shënuar 15 gola.

Së fundmi futbollisti nuk ka harruar të përshëndes klubin dhe tju japë atyre lamtumirën e fundit.

Letra e Shaqirit: “Dua ta shfrytëzoj këtë mundësi që t’i falënderoj të gjithë fansat e Stoke Cityt, shokët e mi të skuadrës dhe stafin për mundësinë që ma dhanë për të luajtur në Angli në këto tre vite të mrekullueshme. Edhe pse sezoni i kaluar përfundoi me dhimbje, nuk kam asnjë dyshim se klubi do të rikthehet në Premier Ligë shumë shpejt. Gjithmonë do të kem vend në zemrën time për Stoke”.

“Dhe tani për LFC. Mezi po më pritet që t'ia filloj këtij kapitulli të ri të karrierës sime, të vrapoj në Anfield, si pjesë e shtëpisë së skuadrës, do të jetë një moment shumë, shumë i veçantë për mua. Jam duke e shikuar të ardhmen time si një i Kuq. #XS23#YNWA”, /albeu.com/


