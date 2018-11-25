Zhbllokohet ndeshja, Milan kalon në avantazh ndaj Lazios (VIDEO)

Pëlqej
Mila ka kaluar në avantazh ndaj Lazios në "Olimpico".

Është shënuar një autogol nga mbrojtësi Wallaceminutën e 79' duke i dhënë avantazhin Djallit.

Ndeshja po zhvillohet dhe është minuta e 84'. /albeu.com/
Shtuar më 25/11/2018, ora 19:40
Tage: avantazh lazios minutën wallace mbrojtësi
Shkruani komentin tuaj!
Të fundit nga kjo kategori
Wanda Nara-s i "ikën truri", poston foton me pullë të kuqe në Instagram (FOTO LAJM)
Courtois blerja më e dështuar në historinë e Real Madridit
Arrestohet Alban Hoxha!
Ronaldo shkruan historinë te Juventusi
Tevez: Po na detyrojnë që të luajmë
 
Ushtarja angleze rrëfen tmerrin: Ja çfarë më bënë kur hyra në ushtri
Pamje të rënda! Ky është gishti i këputur i polices që u plagos në protestë (FOTO & VIDEO)
Njihuni me Ishullin e Dashurisë, këtu gjeni menjëherë dikë për në shtrat (FOTO LAJM)
Një lajm fantastik për shqiptarët nga Gjermania
A do të fitonit në mundje me Putin? Haradinaj surprizon me përgjigjen
Gjermani jep fondin rekord për Shqipërinë